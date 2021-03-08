Neutrino USD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $975,443.00 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $171.61 million and approximately $975,443.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.20 or 0.00460789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00067003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081373 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.39 or 0.00451324 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 172,083,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,083,118 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.