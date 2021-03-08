Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Down 7.4%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) shares dropped 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $137.89 and last traded at $139.95. Approximately 779,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 450,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.12.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -51.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,740,000 after acquiring an additional 63,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

