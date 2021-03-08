New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $247,000.00 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,144,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,784.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00.

GBR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 494,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,247. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.10. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a current ratio of 38.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

