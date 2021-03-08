New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NJR opened at $40.22 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

