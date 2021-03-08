New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.71

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 1415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

