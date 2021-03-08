New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report sales of $166.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $167.17 million. New Relic posted sales of $159.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $661.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $720.27 million, with estimates ranging from $697.80 million to $752.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $57.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

