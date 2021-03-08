New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 12,540 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Patrick Industries worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,527 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $84.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

