New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 20,675 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Boot Barn worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $58.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $69.18.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.