New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 34,227 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 103.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

