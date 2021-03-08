New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,582,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,073,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Several research firms have commented on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

