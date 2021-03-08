New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Inter Parfums worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $9,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,134. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.