New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

