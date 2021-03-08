New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 118,920 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,920 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Verra Mobility worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.