New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 12,540 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Patrick Industries worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,469 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATK opened at $84.05 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,926.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $293,978.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,403,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,256 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,527 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

