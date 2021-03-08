New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 37,500 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after acquiring an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDM opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

