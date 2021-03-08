New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RKT opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

