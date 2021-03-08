New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 85,558 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

