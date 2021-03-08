New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $6,160,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after acquiring an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Shares of COLM opened at $102.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.85. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 74,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $7,702,809.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $120,076,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,670 shares of company stock worth $31,631,982. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.