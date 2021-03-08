New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Trinity Industries worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 163,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506,958 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,262,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Cowen upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TRN opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

