New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,089,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of 8X8 worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $32.91 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Insiders sold a total of 79,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

