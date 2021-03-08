New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Matson worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Matson by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matson by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MATX opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

