New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,648 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of APi Group worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 628,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

APG opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

