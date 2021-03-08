New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Terex worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Terex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,879,987 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEX stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

