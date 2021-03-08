New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Xencor worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xencor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth $175,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth $228,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth $263,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

XNCR opened at $44.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.