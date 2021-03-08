New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.98 Million Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Graham worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,234.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,014,950.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $571.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $584.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $634.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

