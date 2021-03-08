New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.99 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,435 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of TEGNA worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,001 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGNA. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

