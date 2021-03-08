New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Energizer by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $6,249,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth approximately $8,590,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

