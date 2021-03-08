New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $116.76 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.