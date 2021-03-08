New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.06 Million Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

