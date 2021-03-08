New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Rogers worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $181.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 586.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,509,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,599. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.