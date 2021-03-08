New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.12 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Arconic worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $25.27 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

