New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.12 Million Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,668.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

