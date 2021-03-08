New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.