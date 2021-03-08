New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.20 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Stitch Fix worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 244.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $73.00 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -128.07 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $3,584,542.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

