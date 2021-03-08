New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,552 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of SkyWest worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SkyWest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SkyWest by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 112,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

