New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of SkyWest worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,304. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $55.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.10.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

