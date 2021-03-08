New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.28 Million Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.96 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.