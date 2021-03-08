New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.31 Million Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,370 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Silgan worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Silgan by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silgan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 746,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Silgan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silgan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLGN stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.