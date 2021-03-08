New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CATY stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $42.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

