New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.32 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CATY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CATY opened at $41.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $42.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

