New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,045 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Marten Transport worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 46.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 184,287 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.85 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.