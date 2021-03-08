New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of United States Steel worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in United States Steel by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

