New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.44 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,721 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 585,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 406,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 321,918 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.99 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

