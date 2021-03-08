New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after acquiring an additional 869,508 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

