New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,920 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Verra Mobility worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $77,625.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $570,075. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.