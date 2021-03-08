New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of APi Group worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. APi Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

APi Group stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

