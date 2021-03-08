New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $3.25 Million in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 759.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

WMG opened at $35.05 on Monday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

