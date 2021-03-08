New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $390,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $78,000. WS Management Lllp boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

