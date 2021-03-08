New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Associated Banc worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.48 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Insiders sold a total of 152,597 shares of company stock worth $3,031,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.