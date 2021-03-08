New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 19,600 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 606,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 235,223 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBC. B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

FBC opened at $43.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.75. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

